Immigration Attorney Arrested In Illegal Client Solicitation Scheme

A Weslaco immigration attorney is to go before a federal judge today on charges stemming from a bribery scheme to solicit immigrant clients. 39-year-old Roel Alaniz was arrested Wednesday on bribery and conspiracy charges contained in a 7-count indictment.

Authorities say Alaniz is the “Person A” in a separate indictment that was handed up in May that charges three now-former immigrant detention center employees in the same scheme.

Investigators say Alaniz paid the employees up to $1,000 to obtain the personal information of immigrants being held at federal detention centers in Raymondville and Los Fresnos. Alaniz is accused of using those detainee roster lists to solicit potential clients to represent in their immigration hearings.