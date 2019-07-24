Immigration Attorney For Edinburg Teen Wrongly Detained Claims He Was ‘Profiled’

The attorney for the Edinburg high school student who spent more than three weeks in wrongful immigration detention says her client was “absolutely” a victim of racial profiling. 18-year-old Francisco Erwin Galicia had been stopped at the Border Patrol Falfurrias checkpoint June 27th, and was asked to show citizenship documents.

Galicia provided his Texas ID and his U.S. birth certificate, but agents questioned a Mexican tourist visa he was carrying. Galicia was detained and kept in custody at the Border Patrol’s Ursula station in McAllen until last Friday when he was transferred to an ICE detention facility in Pearsall where he was finally able to contact his family.

Also, the Dallas Morning News got wind of his case. Galicia was released Tuesday and was reunited with his mother early Wednesday morning.