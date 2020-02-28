NATIONALTRENDING

Immigration Courts Seek Steep Fee Hikes For Appeals, Filings

(AP) – U.S. immigration courts are proposing to raise fees on filings and appeals by hundreds of dollars in a move that immigrant advocates say will block their clients’ access to justice.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review on Friday published a notice seeking to increase the fee to appeal an immigration judge’s ruling from $110 to $975. The agency says fees have not increased since 1986 and there is a need to recoup costs as the immigration court caseload has soared. Immigrant advocates decried the hikes and said they will prevent people from appealing immigration court decisions.

