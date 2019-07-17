NATIONAL

Immigration Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Asylum Restrictions

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two immigration non-profits are suing the Trump administration over its new restriction on migrants asking for asylum.

The new DHS-DOJ rule requires asylum seekers from outside of Mexico to request protection against persecution or torture while in a country other than that of their country of origin before they reach the U.S. southern border.

A coalition of groups filed a separate lawsuit Tuesday seeking an injunction blocking enforcement of the rule and asking for it to be struck down.

