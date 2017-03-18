Home TEXAS Immigration Judges To Be Sent To Border Detention Centers
Immigration Judges To Be Sent To Border Detention Centers
TEXAS
Immigration Judges To Be Sent To Border Detention Centers

Immigration
Immigration Judges To Be Sent To Border Detention Centers

School Refutes Texas Official's Muslim prayer room concerns

Houston Boarding House Where Fire Killed 2 Was Unregulated

Russian Parliament To Investigate US Media Operating There

The Latest: Hollande Praises Troops And Police

Gay Veterans Returning To Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Florida Prosecutor's Anti-Death Penalty Stand Surprises Many

Hillary Clinton Says She's 'Ready To Come Out Of The Woods'

Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii's 'Scholarly Gentleman'

With Friends Like These: Trump Struggles To Win Over GOP

Health Care Overhaul Planned Parenthood Texas
now playing

Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

(AP) – The Justice Department says it will temporarily transfer immigration judges to six detention centers near the border with Mexico in an effort to put President Donald Trump’s immigration directives into effect.

The department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review said the transfers to four locations in Texas and one each in Louisiana and New Mexico will occur Monday. Judges were previously shifted to two immigration detention centers in California.

Trump’s executive order on border and immigration enforcement issued in January says judges should immediately be assigned to immigration detention centers. Many judges work in courts where immigrants are freed before their cases are heard.

The president’s budget proposal for the fiscal year starting in October calls for a 19-percent increase in immigration judges to 449 positions.

