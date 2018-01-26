Home NATIONAL Immigration Plan Offers Citizenship For Some, Restrictions
Immigration Plan Offers Citizenship For Some, Restrictions
Immigration Plan Offers Citizenship For Some, Restrictions

(AP) – The White House has unveiled a proposal that provides a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million young immigrants living in the country illegally, in exchange for new restrictions on legal immigration and $25 billion in border security.

The plan announced Thursday was applauded by some in Congress, but blasted by conservative activists as “amnesty” and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding “Dreamers” hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

Senior White House officials cast the plan as a centrist compromise that could win support from both parties and enough votes to pass the Senate. But it comes with a long list of concessions.

