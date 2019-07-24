Immigration ‘Port Courts’ Going Up In Brownsville

The Department of Homeland Security has begun erecting – in Brownsville – the soft-sided structures that will serve as temporary immigration courts. The so-called ‘port courts’ are going up at the Gateway International Bridge.

The canvas courtrooms are being built as part of the Trump administration’s Remain In Mexico program for Central Americans seeking asylum in the U.S. The program was expanded to Brownsville just last week.

The tent facility will be large enough to hold 64 virtual immigration courts where asylum cases will be heard via video conferencing with an immigration judge. A similar large canvas courtroom is also going up at a port of entry in Laredo.