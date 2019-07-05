Impatient Asylum Seekers Force Valley Bridge Closures

Federal and local border authorities at the international bridges in the Valley remain on alert for groups of migrants who may try to cross illegally. Authorities closed the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville briefly a little before noon yesterday after reportedly getting a tip that a group of Cubans was going to try to move through the port of entry from Matamoros. The alert ended when Mexican National Guard soldiers dispersed the group. Meanwhile, authorities closed the Hidalgo International Bridge twice – the first time Tuesday evening when groups of migrants tried to cross without inspection. CBP officers moved in with barricades and concertina wire to stop the surge. The Hidalgo bridge was closed a second time early Thursday morning when another group of asylum-seekers tried to cross. Port-hardening measures were deployed again to stop the group. Each time, the vehicle and pedestrian lanes were closed for between an hour-and-a-half to two hours.