Impeached South Korean President Still In Presidential Palace.
(AP) – South Korea’s Constitutional Court has formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye (goon-hay) from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil. But there’s no word on when she’ll leave the president’s official residence, called the Blue House.

The presidential office says Park won’t be leaving the Blue House today, although a Blue House spokesman says some of Park’s aides are at her southern Seoul home to prepare for her return.

The court’s ruling to remove Park from power opens her up to possible criminal proceedings. Prosecutors already have named her a criminal suspect.

The ruling has led to protests, in which two people died.

