Impeachment Collides With Funding Deadline, Testing Congress

In this Dec. 6, 2019, photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., discusses her recent visit to the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, at the Capitol in Washington. Washington's impeachment drama is dominating the news, but key figures on Capitol Hill such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also have their day jobs to do. The California Democrat faces a testing time over the next two weeks, toggling between impeachment and ripe legislative issues such as trade, a government-wide funding bill, and the annual defense policy bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)