Impeachment Collides With Funding Deadline, Testing Congress

The impeachment drama is dominating Washington, but leading figures such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still have their day jobs to do. It’s a time of testing over the next two weeks as top lawmakers toggle between impeachment and past-ripe legislative issues such as North American trade legislation and a massive government-wide funding bill. December is always a busy time in Congress as busted deadlines come due and must-pass legislation reaches the floor. But the poisonous atmosphere surrounding impeachment has raised questions about whether lawmakers can deliver their usual year-end bundle this year. Topping the agenda is legislation to avoid another government shutdown.
