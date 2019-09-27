Impeachment Inquiry Speeding Up

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump is gaining speed. Two House committees are demanding documents and information from the White House about aid that was withheld from Ukraine. The military assistance package was subsequently released.

The demand comes from the House Budget and Appropriations Committees. The chairs of the two committees wrote that holding up congressionally approved funds represented a potential abuse of authority by the President. Around the time the money was withheld, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden had some business dealings in Ukraine. Joe Biden is the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race.