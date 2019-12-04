Impeachment Reality: Pelosi Asks Democrats: ‘Are you ready?’

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has got a simple, direct question for fellow Democratic lawmakers.

While a House committee was moving through a contentious hearing on impeaching President Donald Trump, she asked a larger group behind closed doors on Wednesday, “Are you ready?” The answer, according to those present, was a resounding yes. That’s crucial because of the likely political aftermath for lawmakers running for reelection next year.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee heard from legal experts on whether Trump’s effort to have Ukraine intervene in the 2016 U.S. election was grounds for impeachment. Republicans said it was all a sham.