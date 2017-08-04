Home NATIONAL Impeachment Report Gives Look Into Alabama Governor Scandal
(AP) – Even as Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s impeachment was put on hold, a legislative report was released saying he directed a state law enforcement officer to “advance his personal interests” to try to keep his romantic relationship with a staffer from becoming public.

Special Counsel Jack Sharman released the 131-page report Friday as Bentley’s lawyers were in court to try to block its release.

The same day, Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the governor’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop impeachment proceedings.

Special Counsel Jack Sharman said lawmakers planned to appeal. He said it was unprecedented for the judicial branch to block a legislative proceeding.

The House Judiciary Committee was scheduled to begin impeachment hearings Monday. The governor asked for a 10-day delay while his attorneys argue the process is unfair.

