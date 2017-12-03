Home NATIONAL In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government
In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government
NATIONAL
0

In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government

0
0
aec38b0f-682a-4c07-8bb8-906dbc08084d-large16x9_trump
now viewing

In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government

southtexasflooding_1489268378415_6078221_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Body Of Missing Woman Found In Flooded Car In South Texas

AP470381325404
now playing

Ex-Tent Prison In South Texas, Site Of 2015 Riot, To Be Sold

untitled
now playing

Federal Judge Says Texas Lawsuit Against Tigua Gaming Over

preet-bharara_BB
now playing

The Latest: Trump Tried To Call Prosecutor Before Firing

sunshineWeek_2017a
now playing

Trump's Actions Raise Fears About Access To Government Data

Trump_Spokeswoman_10879
now playing

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is A Rising Star In Trump's Orbit

0bf3e0b3023a4fb49522ed2dff700bea-780×539
now playing

Who And Why, Twin Mysteries Behind Leak Of CIA's Cybertools

HT_Tracking_Sharks_5_MEM_160818_12x5_1600
now playing

More Great White Sharks Appear To Be Visiting Off Cape Cod

PKEVACUATION0126
now playing

Fearful Immigrants Are Offered Anti-Deportation Training

untitled
now playing

Connecticut, Other States Look To Stop Child Marriages

(AP) – President Donald Trump comes out with a proposed budget this week, and it’ll sharply test Republicans’ ability to keep long-standing promises to bolster the military – through politically painful cuts to popular domestic programs.

The Republican president will ask his adopted political party – which runs Congress – to cut domestic agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Education and Housing and Urban Development.

Also on the chopping block are grants to state and local governments and community development projects. The budget would make the Pentagon the big winner with a $54 billion boost.

Trump’s promised to “do a lot more with less,” but his plan faces a reality test with Republicans, many of whom are already protesting.

The budget is set to be released Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts
  2. Texas Lawmakers Push ‘fetal remains’ Bill Despite Court Case
  3. Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group
  4. The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban
Related Posts
preet-bharara_BB

The Latest: Trump Tried To Call Prosecutor Before Firing

Danny Castillon 0
sunshineWeek_2017a

Trump’s Actions Raise Fears About Access To Government Data

Danny Castillon 0
Trump_Spokeswoman_10879

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is A Rising Star In Trump’s Orbit

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video