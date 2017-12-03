In 1st Budget, Trump To Push Conservative View Of Government

(AP) – President Donald Trump comes out with a proposed budget this week, and it’ll sharply test Republicans’ ability to keep long-standing promises to bolster the military – through politically painful cuts to popular domestic programs.

The Republican president will ask his adopted political party – which runs Congress – to cut domestic agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Education and Housing and Urban Development.

Also on the chopping block are grants to state and local governments and community development projects. The budget would make the Pentagon the big winner with a $54 billion boost.

Trump’s promised to “do a lot more with less,” but his plan faces a reality test with Republicans, many of whom are already protesting.

The budget is set to be released Thursday.