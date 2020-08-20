In 5 Months, COVID-19 Has Killed 1,000 People In Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County has now lost more than 1,000 residents to COVID-19 since health officials confirmed the presence of the coronavirus in mid-March. The county surpassed that total Wednesday when officials announced that 20 more residents were unable to recover from the respiratory disease. In Cameron County, 17 more people who had contracted the coronavirus died Wednesday, growing the death toll to 487. The increase in fatalities raises the COVID-19 death toll across the Rio Grande Valley past 1,600.