Home WORLD In Detente Sign, NKorea Not Holding Its Annual Anti-US Rally
In Detente Sign, NKorea Not Holding Its Annual Anti-US Rally
WORLD
0

In Detente Sign, NKorea Not Holding Its Annual Anti-US Rally

0
0
download (14)
now viewing

In Detente Sign, NKorea Not Holding Its Annual Anti-US Rally

immigrant children immigrant families renunited
now playing

DHS: Children Reunited With Families

immigrant childre detained
now playing

Immigration Hunger Strike Underway

Washington Weather
now playing

Justices Won't Hear Case Of Anti-Gay Marriage Florist

HARLEY DAVIDSON
now playing

Harley, Stung By Tariffs, Shifts Some Production Overseas

ALGERIA ABANDONS 13000 MIGRANTS AT SAHARA
now playing

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

casa padre-1
now playing

15-Year-Old Immigrant Flees Brownsville Shelter

dt.common.streams.StreamServer
now playing

Trump Trash Talks Restaurant That Booted Sanders

US-China-vector-flags-greybgd-630×378
now playing

Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly

920×920
now playing

In Texas, Trump's Steel Tariff Stirs Uncertainty And Concern

WireAP_b4103c993e71412493758ebb36e75c55_12x5_992
now playing

Prosecutors Cancel Stormy Daniels Meeting

(AP) – North Korea has opted not to hold an “anti-U.S. imperialism” rally marking the anniversary of the start of the Korean War, another sign of detente following the summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
Last year’s event was held on Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square with a reported 100,000 people attending. The North even issued special anti-U.S. postage stamps.
But for the first time in years, no such rally was planned on Monday.
Fist-pumping, flag-waving and slogan-shouting masses of North Koreans normally join the annual rally that sets off a month of anti-U.S., Korean War-focused events designed to strengthen nationalism and unity. It all culminates on July 27, which the North celebrates as the day of “Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
ALGERIA ABANDONS 13000 MIGRANTS AT SAHARA

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

jsalinas 0
US-China-vector-flags-greybgd-630×378

Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly

Roxanne Garcia 0
download (15)

Walk Or Die: Algeria Abandons 13,000 Migrants In The Sahara

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video