NATIONAL

In Divided America, Some Voters Tuning Out Impeachment Trial

By 109 views
0
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts departs the Senate following opening arguments by the Republicans in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – For all the gravity of a presidential impeachment trial, Americans don’t seem to be giving it much weight.

As House impeachment managers make their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, voters in several states tell The Associated Press they’re only casually following the Senate trial, or avoiding it altogether. Some voters say they’re too busy to pay close attention.

Others are bored of the legal arguments, convinced the outcome is preordained or just plain tired of the whole partisan saga. Web traffic and TV ratings for the impeachment trial are down.

Defense Resumes In Key Impeachment Week; Dems Seek Witnesses

Previous article

Three Years Later, Trump Travel Ban Heads Back To Court

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL