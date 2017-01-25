Home NATIONAL In Document, Trump Seeks Review Of Interrogation Methods
In Document, Trump Seeks Review Of Interrogation Methods
In Document, Trump Seeks Review Of Interrogation Methods

In Document, Trump Seeks Review Of Interrogation Methods

(AP) – A draft executive order shows President Donald Trump asking for a review of America’s methods for interrogation terror suspects and whether the U.S. should reopen CIA-run “black site” prisons outside the United States.  The order also would also continue America’s use of the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the draft from a U.S. official.  The document instructs senior national security officers to “recommend to the president whether to reinitiate a program of interrogation of high-value alien terrorists to be operated outside the United States and whether such program should include the use of detention facilities operated by the Central Intelligence Agency.”  The document says U.S. laws should be obeyed at all times and explicitly rejects “torture.”

