In Florida, Families Seeking The Missing Amid Storm Damage

(AP) – In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Florida Panhandle residents are struggling to locate friends and loved ones who haven’t been heard from, and it’s unclear how many people are missing.

As President Donald Trump visited the devastation Monday, the death toll from Michael’s march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, and the search for victims continued.

Since the storm, many people have been rescued. Emergency officials said that because of widespread cellphone outages, others could be safe and just haven’t been able to tell friends or family.

Cities that were hit the hardest include Mexico Beach and Panama City, both in Florida. George Ruiz of Geaux Rescue, a nonprofit search-and-rescue operation, says authorities aren’t allowing volunteer groups into either city.

