In Florida, Trump Says He’s Israel’s Best Pal In White House

President Donald Trump receives a menorah from Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, left, and his wife Miriam Adelson at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump says Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him. On Saturday, Trump addressed an annual summit by the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida. He recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews. But he also claimed that there are some Jewish people in America who don’t love Israel enough. He says, “We have to get them to love Israel more.” Trump’s comments were denounced by some as anti-Semitic and for trafficking in a stereotype that Jews are disloyal.

