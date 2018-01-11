Home NATIONAL In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race
In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race
NATIONAL
0

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race

0
0
920×920 (3)
now viewing

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Officials In Cameron County Getting Ready For Migrant Caravan Arrival

POLICE
now playing

San Juan Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456
now playing

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

181031-migrant-caravan-ew-607p_7bc6365a5b842998afd0a6cb06557b3a.fit-2000w-e1541079624919
now playing

The Latest: Migrant Caravan Sets Off Toward Gulf Coast

Amazon-1-770×433
now playing

Amazon's New Goal: Teach 10 Million Kids A Year To Code

productivity-ap
now playing

US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3

image
now playing

'A Hell Of A Night': Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50

2000 (15)
now playing

Google Employees To Walk Out To Protest Treatment Of Women

download (28)
now playing

Migrant Caravan Must Walk As Mexico Ignores Demand For Buses

5bdaaad571859.image
now playing

Women In N.Korea Suffer Serious Sexual Abuse But No 'MeToo'

(AP) – Stacey Abrams is a nationally known symbol of the Democratic Party’s future.
But to win the Georgia governor’s mansion next week and become the first black female governor in American history, she’ll have to navigate a state that’s still steeped in the Deep South divisions over race.
The balancing act will be on display in the coming days as Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama come to Georgia to campaign on her behalf.
For her part, Abrams is pitching an agenda that includes Medicaid expansion to the full electorate, including rural white voters often overlooked by Democrats in previous campaigns.

No related posts.

Related Posts
51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

Roxanne Garcia 0
Amazon-1-770×433

Amazon’s New Goal: Teach 10 Million Kids A Year To Code

Roxanne Garcia 0
productivity-ap

US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video