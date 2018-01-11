In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race

(AP) – Stacey Abrams is a nationally known symbol of the Democratic Party’s future.

But to win the Georgia governor’s mansion next week and become the first black female governor in American history, she’ll have to navigate a state that’s still steeped in the Deep South divisions over race.

The balancing act will be on display in the coming days as Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama come to Georgia to campaign on her behalf.

For her part, Abrams is pitching an agenda that includes Medicaid expansion to the full electorate, including rural white voters often overlooked by Democrats in previous campaigns.

