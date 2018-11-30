In GM Country, Workers Aren’t Abandoning Trump – So Far

(AP) – General Motors workers in Lordstown, Ohio, have had nothing but questions since the company announced plans this week to shut down its hulking plant – the anchor of the town. They’re wondering if they’ll have jobs come spring. Should they move? How much can they spend on Christmas? Who is to blame? How they answer that last question could have a lot to say about Donald Trump’s political future.

It was working-class voters like these who bucked the area’s history as a Democratic stronghold and backed Trump in 2016. For now, many people here are still behind him. Tommy Wolikow, who followed in his father’s footsteps to work at GM Lordstown, says of Trump: If you help get jobs back here in our community … you’ll have my vote.”