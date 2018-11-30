Home NATIONAL In GM Country, Workers Aren’t Abandoning Trump – So Far
In GM Country, Workers Aren’t Abandoning Trump – So Far
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

In GM Country, Workers Aren’t Abandoning Trump – So Far

0
0
GM_WEB2
now viewing

In GM Country, Workers Aren’t Abandoning Trump – So Far

MICRO SOFT
now playing

Microsoft Surpasses Apple As Most Valuable Public Company

MILITARY ON THE BORDER
now playing

US To Keep About 4,000 Troops At Border Through January

Amber Guyger and Botham Shem Jean
now playing

Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man's Death

3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash
now playing

3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash

Trump, Trudeau, Pena Nieto Sign New Trade Agreement
now playing

Trump, Trudeau, Pena Nieto Sign New Trade Agreement

medicaidmedicalmoneyimagemgn
now playing

Report: Number Of Uninsured Kids Spikes To 3.9M In US

Samuel Little
now playing

FBI: Man Confessed To 90 Killings In Effort To Move Prisons

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
now playing

Lawmakers Call For Detention Camp Reforms

Paul Caneiro
now playing

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Quadruple Murder, Arson Case

PRAYER HOUSE IN INSTANBUL
now playing

Uninvited Guests Keep Watch For China Inside Uighur Homes

(AP) – General Motors workers in Lordstown, Ohio, have had nothing but questions since the company announced plans this week to shut down its hulking plant – the anchor of the town.  They’re wondering if they’ll have jobs come spring. Should they move? How much can they spend on Christmas?  Who is to blame?  How they answer that last question could have a lot to say about Donald Trump’s political future.

It was working-class voters like these who bucked the area’s history as a Democratic stronghold and backed Trump in 2016.  For now, many people here are still behind him.  Tommy Wolikow, who followed in his father’s footsteps to work at GM Lordstown, says of Trump:  If you help get jobs back here in our community … you’ll have my vote.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Meets With Argentine President Macri
  2. Washington’s New Power Standoff – Trump, Pelosi
  3. Behind Cohen Plea: Trump’s Longtime Dream Of A Moscow Tower
  4. Trump Hasn’t Had ‘discussion’ With Crown Prince
Related Posts
MICRO SOFT

Microsoft Surpasses Apple As Most Valuable Public Company

jsalinas 0
MILITARY ON THE BORDER

US To Keep About 4,000 Troops At Border Through January

jsalinas 0
Amber Guyger and Botham Shem Jean

Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man’s Death

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video