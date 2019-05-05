In Harlingen, Boswell Wins 5th Mayoral Term, Puente Returns To City Commission

Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell cruised to victory in Saturday’s elections. Boswell won a 5th term in office, snagging 69 percent of the vote to defeat political newcomer Miguel Angel Segura.

Harlingen’s District 1 commission race is going to a runoff. Commissioner Richard Uribe will fight it out with former commissioner J.J. Gonzalez, who finished with just 8 more votes.

In the District 2 race, the familiar rematch goes to former commissioner Frank Puente. Puente defeated Tudor Uhlhorn, taking 53 percent of the vote. It was Uhlhorn who ousted Puente from the commission six years ago, and beat him again in his re-election bid three years ago by just 13 votes.