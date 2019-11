In Last Days, al-Baghdadi Sought Safety In Shrinking Domain

Mohamad Ali Sajit, a brother-in-law of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gives an interview to Al-Arabiya TV that aired in November 2019, in Iraq. Sajit, who saw al-Baghdadi multiple in the months before his death, said al-Baghdadi was a "nervous wreck," fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants. (Al-Arabiya TV via AP)

(AP) – Associates say in his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants.

For months, al-Baghdadi also kept a Yazidi teen as a slave, and she told the Associated Press how he brought her along as he moved. The reports paint a picture of a man trying to find safety as the extremists’ domains crumbled. In the end, the brutal leader once hailed as “caliph” left former IS areas completely, slipping into hostile territory in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province run by the radical group’s al-Qaida-linked rivals. There, he blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. special forces on his heavily fortified safe house.