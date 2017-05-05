Home NATIONAL In Latest Airline Video, Delta Boots Family From Flight
(AP) – A California family says they were forced off a Delta plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children’s seats on a crowded flight.

A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to Facebook Wednesday and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane.

Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV that they were returning from Hawaii with their two toddlers when they were removed from the plane.

In the video, Brian Schear explains that he wants to put one of the toddlers in a seat originally purchased for his 18-year-old son. Delta policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person’s name.

