In Libel Case, Depp Denies Hitting Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Wednesday July 8, 2020. Johnny Depp is facing a second day of cross-examination by lawyers for British tabloid The Sun, which is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d been abusive to ex-wife Amber Heard. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(AP) — Johnny Depp has denied hitting ex-wife Amber Heard in a jealous rage, as he was cross-examined by a lawyer for British tabloid The Sun in a London courtroom. The newspaper is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he had physically abused Heard. Under cross-examination Wednesday by a lawyer for the newspaper, Depp said he never hit Heard.

