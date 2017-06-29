Home WORLD In Mosul, Iraqi Forces Take Landmark Mosque Blown Up By IS
In Mosul, Iraqi Forces Take Landmark Mosque Blown Up By IS
WORLD
0

In Mosul, Iraqi Forces Take Landmark Mosque Blown Up By IS

0
0
IRAQI FORCES TAKE LANDMARK MOSQUE ISIS BLEW UP
now viewing

In Mosul, Iraqi Forces Take Landmark Mosque Blown Up By IS

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

US Border Patrol Agents Find 3 Bodies Along Texas Border

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Tempers Flare In Congress Over Sanctions On Iran, Russia

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Texas Wants 'sanctuary city' Challenges Moved To Austin

mega millions
now playing

Brownsville Man Claims $3 Million Mega-Millions Prize

donna isd generic logo
now playing

Donna ISD Police Chief Fired-Again

ST LOUIS SINK HOLE NO INJURIES CAR TOTALLED
now playing

Sinkhole Swallows Up Car In Downtown St. Louis; No Injuries

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Science Says: Pregnant Or Trying? Don't Let Zika Guard Down

Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Speaker Says Crude Trump Tweet Was Inappropriate

REFUGEES
now playing

UNHCR Hopes For 'generous' US Refugee Policy

(AP) – An Iraqi commander says his forces have taken Mosul’s landmark al-Nuri Mosque compound that was destroyed by the Islamic State group last week.

Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi says special forces entered the compound and took control of the surrounding streets on Thursday afternoon, following a dawn push into the area.

Earlier, special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi warned the site will need to be cleared by engineering teams as IS fighters likely rigged it with explosives.  Iraqi forces are pushing through the last IS-held neighborhood in Mosul, the so-called Old City, to the west of the Tigris River.

The mosque is symbolic – from its pulpit, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared a self-styled “caliphate” on IS-held territories in Syria and Iraq.

Related posts:

  1. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  2. Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills
  3. Syria Rebels Say New Chemical Attack Possible
  4. RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa
Related Posts
1498710744880

China’s Xi To Visit Hong Kong Under Heavy Security

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_f8f5778b61f74b1fa93aac1f67d2b40a_12x5_1600

Pope Appreciates Pell’s Honesty, Finance Work

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (7)

Mideast Biggest Airline: Flights To US As Normal

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video