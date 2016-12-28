In Parting Shot, Kerry Criticizes Israel Over Settlements

(AP) – Secretary of State John Kerry has delivered a farewell speech in which he said expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem are leading to an “irreversible one-state reality.”

During his remarks at the State Department, Kerry defended the U.S. decision to let stand a U.N. Security Council resolution declaring the settlements illegal. Kerry said that by allowing the permanent construction of settlements, Israel risks isolation from other nations.

Kerry also says the United States “did not draft or originate” the UN resolution condemning the settlements, “nor did we put it forward” in the UN.

Kerry also outlined a series of principles he said could form the basis of a future peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians, with the likely participation of the United States.

Kerry says that there must be a two-state solution that includes a “secure and recognized border” between Israel and the new nation of Palestine. He also says an agreement must help Palestinian refugees, designate Jerusalem as a capital for both states and satisfy Israel’s security needs.