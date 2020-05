File photo: Bishop Daniel E. Flores and other church officials at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Celebrations of Mass are back in Brownsville churches.

This Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown began, Bishop Daniel Flores and other priests allowed members of the congregations to come inside the buildings.

Social distancing, limited seating, and mask requirements were observed.