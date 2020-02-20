In Rough US Flu Season For Kids, Vaccine Working OK So Far

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor's office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(AP) — It may be a bad flu season for kids, but early signs suggest the flu vaccine is working OK. For kids, the flu vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send someone to the doctor’s office. Experts say that’s considered pretty good for a flu vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the estimates Thursday. The vaccines are made each year to protect against three or four different kinds of flu virus. The ingredients are based on predictions of what strains will make people sick the following winter.