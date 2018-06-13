Home NATIONAL In SC Primary, Ardent Trump Backer Defeats Rep. Mark Sanford
In SC Primary, Ardent Trump Backer Defeats Rep. Mark Sanford
NATIONAL
In SC Primary, Ardent Trump Backer Defeats Rep. Mark Sanford

(AP) – A second incumbent Republican congressman has lost his seat in a primary featuring intense divisions among the GOP in the Trump era.
Congressman Mark Sanford is best remembered nationally for a highly public extramarital affair with a woman in Argentina several years ago. In Tuesday’s primary, he lost to state Representative Katie Arrington, who had campaigned against Sanford by branding him a “Never Trumper.” The president himself weighed in by stoking memories of the affair, tweeting that Sanford was “better off in Argentina.”
Four other states held primaries. In Virginia, a Republican known for his ardent defense of Confederate symbolism, Corey Stewart, won the Republican primary to face Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. Stewart says he plans to wage a “vicious” campaign against Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

