In SC Primary, Ardent Trump Backer Defeats Rep. Mark Sanford

(AP) – A second incumbent Republican congressman has lost his seat in a primary featuring intense divisions among the GOP in the Trump era.

Congressman Mark Sanford is best remembered nationally for a highly public extramarital affair with a woman in Argentina several years ago. In Tuesday’s primary, he lost to state Representative Katie Arrington, who had campaigned against Sanford by branding him a “Never Trumper.” The president himself weighed in by stoking memories of the affair, tweeting that Sanford was “better off in Argentina.”

Four other states held primaries. In Virginia, a Republican known for his ardent defense of Confederate symbolism, Corey Stewart, won the Republican primary to face Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. Stewart says he plans to wage a “vicious” campaign against Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Related posts: Mark Dougherty Runs for MISD School Board Place 3