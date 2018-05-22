Home WORLD In Sharp Turn, North Korean Media Return To Angry Tone
(AP) – North Korean media are stepping up their rhetorical attacks on South Korea and joint military exercises with the United States, warning that a budding detente could be in danger.
State media unleashed three strongly worded commentaries Tuesday slamming Seoul and Washington for the maneuvers and demanding Seoul take action against defectors it claimed were sending anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border.
The official media had until recently taken a relatively subdued tone amid the North’s diplomatic overtures to its neighbors, including a summit with South Korea’s president last month and plans for Kim Jong Un to meet President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.
But that changed last week, when it lashed out against the maneuvers, cut high-level contacts with Seoul and threatened to “reconsider” the Trump summit.

