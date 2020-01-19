In Texas And Other States, Voters Face A Variety Of Barriers

Democratic Party Precinct Chairs Angela Orr Heath, right, and Myla Senn prepare to walk a neighborhood during for a voter registration drive in Garland, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state Legislature. Among the hurdles they'll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation's toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas and other Republican-controlled states across the country have been imposing registration and voting restrictions in recent years that make casting a ballot more difficult. Strict voter ID requirements, voter roll purges and limits on early voting are among the steps those states have taken, mostly since the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back key provisions of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. Proponents of the changes say the aim is to prevent fraud. If the restrictions discourage voters or turn them away, it could make the difference in races decided by narrow margins.
