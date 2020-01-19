In Texas And Other States, Voters Face A Variety Of Barriers

Democratic Party Precinct Chairs Angela Orr Heath, right, and Myla Senn prepare to walk a neighborhood during for a voter registration drive in Garland, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state Legislature. Among the hurdles they'll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation's toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (AP Photo/LM Otero)