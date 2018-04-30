Home NATIONAL In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference
In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference
In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference

In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference

(AP) – The time-honored tradition of the presidential news conference appears to be no longer.  More than a year has passed since President Donald Trump held the only solo press conference of his administration, and there are no signs the White House press shop is interested in a second go-round. Instead, the president engages the press in more informal settings that aides say offer reporters far more access, more often, than past administrations.

The president often answers shouted questions at pool sprays during bill signings or Cabinet lunches. Trump has also taken to answering shouted questions on the White House lawn as he arrives at and departs the White House.  Press advocates say those formats allow the president to easily ignore questions he doesn’t like and dodge follow-ups.

