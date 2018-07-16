Home WORLD In TV Interview, Trump Says Queen Calls Brexit ‘Complex’
WORLD
(AP) – President Donald Trump has told a British TV interviewer that Queen Elizabeth II told him Brexit is “complex.”
Trump’s interview with Good Morning Britain was broadcast Monday. The president spoke to Piers Morgan on Air Force One Friday evening.
Trump’s comments were unusual because most heads of state do not discuss their private conversations with the queen. Trump met the queen Friday at Windsor Castle.
The queen does not comment on political matters and has never indicated whether she favors having Britain leave the European Union.
Trump declined to say what he believes her view is on that important question. The president did say he admires the queen and found her to be “incredible.”
He said he doesn’t know if the queen liked him, but that he liked her.

