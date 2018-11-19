Home NATIONAL In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida
In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida
In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida

(AP) – This was the year Florida’s Democrats spoke ambitiously of ending their 20-year journey in political exile in this battleground state. Instead, election results after a tense and bruising recount showed Republicans coming out on top for governor and even picking up a U.S. Senate seat.
After the recount stretched on for nearly two weeks, top Democratic candidates in the state came agonizingly close but fell short of their stated goal.
Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum conceded Saturday, followed by three-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson a day later. More than 8 million voters weighed in – a far higher turnout than in past midterm elections – with razor-thin results in two of the nation’s most-watched midterm elections.

