Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering hiring bonuses and job security to people willing to work at some of the nation’s most remote border crossings with Canada and Mexico.

As part of a nationwide effort to increase staff at these crossings, Customs and Border Protection is providing more incentive for people willing to make the move to remote locations in Vermont, Maine, North Dakota, Texas and elsewhere. Security procedures require that crossings be staffed by at least two officers at all times.

Customs and Border Protection Assistant Commissioner said the group needs fresh officers for balance and to retain quality of life. People willing to work at Norton and 20 other remote border crossings are eligible for a 25 percent bonus for three years.