Home TEXAS Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings
Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

0
0
BORDER CROSSING REMOTE AREA
now viewing

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT
now playing

Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash

ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN DALLAS VANDALIZED
now playing

'Nazis' Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue

FORT HOOD TRAINING ACCIDENTS DEATHS
now playing

Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted

BODY FOUND
now playing

A Body Found In Canal May Be Missing Woman

shooting-investigation
now playing

Man's Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Mercedes Man Killed In Vehicle Rollover

brownsville isd
now playing

Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach

tar ob beaches
now playing

Tar Mars Coastal Beaches

jerry lewis
now playing

Entertainer Jerry Lewis Is Dead

khjkh
now playing

Austin Mayor Named To Lead National Anti-Bigotry Effort

(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering hiring bonuses and job security to people willing to work at some of the nation’s most remote border crossings with Canada and Mexico.

As part of a nationwide effort to increase staff at these crossings, Customs and Border Protection is providing more incentive for people willing to make the move to remote locations in Vermont, Maine, North Dakota, Texas and elsewhere.  Security procedures require that crossings be staffed by at least two officers at all times.

Customs and Border Protection Assistant Commissioner said the group needs fresh officers for balance and to retain quality of life.  People willing to work at Norton and 20 other remote border crossings are eligible for a 25 percent bonus for three years.

Related posts:

  1. Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings
  2. Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer
  3. Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso
  4. Weslaco Approves Anti-Wall Resolution
Related Posts
AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT

Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash

jsalinas 0
ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN DALLAS VANDALIZED

‘Nazis’ Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue

jsalinas 0
FORT HOOD TRAINING ACCIDENTS DEATHS

Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video