Home NATIONAL Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings
Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings
NATIONAL
0

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

0
0
Border+patrol33
now viewing

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

14225762_G
now playing

Mother Indicted In Hot Car Deaths Of 2 Toddlers

lynch-ap
now playing

Marshawn Lynch Sits Once Again During National Anthem

image
now playing

Officials: Slain Officers Didn't Have Chance To Return Fire

Powerball-generic-970px
now playing

Officials: No Powerball Winner, Jackpot Swells To $650M

54c27161385cc_preview
now playing

1979 Klan-Nazi Attack Survivor Hopes For A 'Justice River'

untitled
now playing

Massive Counterprotest Upstages Boston "Free Speech Rally"

falfurrias illegal immigrants in trailer-1
now playing

Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer

CONFEDERATE+MONUMENT
now playing

The Latest: Family: Remove Arlington's Confederacy Monument

170723114818-05-san-antonio-tx-truck-0723-exlarge-169
now playing

Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Fundraiser Aims To Counter 'Free Speech' Rally

(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering hiring bonuses and job security to people willing to work at some of the nation’s most remote border crossings with Canada and Mexico.

As part of a nationwide effort to increase staff at these crossings, Customs and Border Protection is providing more incentive for people willing to make the move to remote locations in Vermont, Maine, North Dakota, Texas and elsewhere.

Security procedures require that crossings be staffed by at least two officers at all times.

Customs and Border Protection Assistant Commissioner said the group needs fresh officers for balance and to retain quality of life.

People willing to work at Norton and 20 other remote border crossings are eligible for a 25 percent bonus for three years.

Related posts:

  1. Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer
  2. Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso
  3. The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured
  4. Weslaco Approves Anti-Wall Resolution
Related Posts
lynch-ap

Marshawn Lynch Sits Once Again During National Anthem

Danny Castillon 0
image

Officials: Slain Officers Didn’t Have Chance To Return Fire

Danny Castillon 0
Powerball-generic-970px

Officials: No Powerball Winner, Jackpot Swells To $650M

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video