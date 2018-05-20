Home NATIONAL Incoming NRA President Addresses School Shooting
Incoming NRA President Addresses School Shooting
Incoming NRA President Addresses School Shooting

OLIVER NORTH NRA LEADERSHIP
Incoming NRA President Addresses School Shooting

(AP) – The National Rifle Association’s incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters “steeped in a culture of violence.”

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North tells “Fox News Sunday” that authorities are trying “like the dickens” to treat symptoms instead of going after the disease.  He says the disease isn’t the Second Amendment and that depriving law-abiding citizens of their constitutional right to have a firearm won’t stop shootings like Friday’s near Houston that left 10 people dead.

North identifies the “disease” as youngsters growing up in a culture where violence is commonplace.

