Home NATIONAL Inconsistencies Cast Doubt On Harrowing Tale Of Sea Survival
Inconsistencies Cast Doubt On Harrowing Tale Of Sea Survival
NATIONAL
0

Inconsistencies Cast Doubt On Harrowing Tale Of Sea Survival

0
0
hnl101-1028-2017-035512-jpg
now viewing

Inconsistencies Cast Doubt On Harrowing Tale Of Sea Survival

george-papadopoulos-twitter
now playing

Russia Probe Centers On Trump Campaign Aide

920×920 (13)
now playing

Lawmakers To Trump: Leave Mueller Alone

Screen Shot 2017-10-30 at 1.37.51 PM
now playing

Otto #POTW Oct. 30

todd-boyes-mug-ht-jc-171029_4x3_992
now playing

West Virginia Escaped Inmate Caught At Mexico Border

kelly-ann-conway
now playing

Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe

Paul Ryan
now playing

Ryan Says He Isn't Commenting On Indictments

image
now playing

Manafort Faces Charges Of Conspiracy Against US

gettyimages-867274964
now playing

Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment

849e0eff8478406db341128796bf052b
now playing

Trump Comes Ahead With Fresh Criticism Of Russia Inquiry

9b0cd09d35d94a3b8df0e4072369ff5e_18
now playing

Spain Allows Catalan Officials To Clear Offices

(AP) – A growing list of inconsistences is casting doubt on the harrowing tale of survival by two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea for months.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the women never activated their emergency beacon. The sailors tell The Associated Press that they chose not to use the beacon because they never felt they were in imminent danger.
Previously, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava had said they were close to giving up when the U.S. Navy rescued them last week, thousands of miles off course.
Key elements of the women’s account are contradicted by weather reports and basic geography of the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. Navy took the two women to Japan.

No related posts.

Related Posts
george-papadopoulos-twitter

Russia Probe Centers On Trump Campaign Aide

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (13)

Lawmakers To Trump: Leave Mueller Alone

Zack Cantu 0
kelly-ann-conway

Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video