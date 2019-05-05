Incumbents Voted Back Onto McAllen School Board

McAllen school district voters returned all four school board incumbents who were up for election this cycle – and only one race was close.

Place 4 Trustee Tony Forina won his seat back – by just 11 votes – over Gina Karam Millin. Forina won the early vote by 103 votes, while Millin took the election day vote by 87 votes.

Elsewhere, Marco Saurez easily won re-election to a second term in Place 1 with 70 percent of the vote over Juan Cano.

In Place 2, Conrado Alvarado held off challenger Lynse Guerra with 59 percent of the vote. And in Place 5, Daniel Vela was re-elected to a 4th term with an overwhelming 85 percent of the vote.