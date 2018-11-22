Indian Island Police Struggle To Get Body Of Dead American

(AP) – Indian authorities are struggling to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed last week after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world.

Police say the American, John Allen Chau, was apparently shot with arrows by islanders who then buried his body on the beach. But even officials don’t travel to North Sentinel Island, where outsiders are seen with suspicion and attacked. The Sentinelese live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago.

Visits are limited to very rare “gift-giving” trips, where small teams of officials and scientists leave gifts of coconuts and bananas. Dependera Pathak, police director-general on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says officials are consulting anthropologists, tribal experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body.