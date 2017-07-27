Home NATIONAL Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride
Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride
Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride

Ohio State Fair Incident
Indiana Operator Halts Use Of Ride

(AP) – An Indiana-based ride operator says it is halting use of the thrill ride like the one that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.  Spokeswoman Amy Girton for North American Midway Entertainment of Farmland says it shut down its Fire Ball ride at the K-Days festival in Edmonton, Canada, after a ride operated by Amusements of America malfunctioned in Columbus, Ohio, killing one man and injuring seven other people.

Girton says the company stopped use of its three Fire Ball rides as a “precautionary safety measure.” One was slated for next month’s Indiana State Fair, which announced Thursday the joint decision against using it.

In Ohio, Butler County Fair operations manager Cathy Hangbers says she received calls earlier this week asking if the Hamilton fair had the popular Fire Ball ride. It doesn’t.

Ohio’s governor is promising a thorough investigation into what caused a thrill ride on the Ohio State Fair midway to break apart and send riders tumbling through the air.

Authorities say an 18-year-old died when the ride malfunctioned Wednesday evening and seven people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.  Gov. John Kasich says he doesn’t want to speculate about whether inspectors may have missed something or if there was some sort of mechanical failure.  He says state officials will do everything they can to make sure the fair is safe.  The fair opened Thursday, but all the rides were shut down and will go through another inspection.

