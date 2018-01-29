Home NATIONAL Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms
Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms

0
0
Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Indians
now viewing

Indians Removing Chief Wahoo Logo From Uniforms

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

TOM BRADY
now playing

Brady Cuts Off Radio Interview Over Remark About Daughter; Listen To Audio

PARIS PEAK FLOODS
now playing

Floodwaters Hit Peak In Paris, Now Threaten Normandy

ANDREW MCABE FBI DEP DIR LEAVING POST
now playing

Sanders: Trump Not Involved In McCabe Departure

SUPERBOWL 52 EAGLES AND PATS PIC
now playing

Super Bowl Ads Aim For The Heart - And Sometimes Lower

LIQOUR
now playing

Stricter Liquor Rules Give Lithuanians A Severe Hangover

IRAN CONTROL OVER INTERNET
now playing

In Iran, A 'halal' Internet Means More Control After Unrest

CAR WASH SHOOTING IN PA
now playing

Victims' Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect

RUSSIA CALLS FOR CEASE FIRE IN DEMASCUS
now playing

Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb

AFGHANISTAN ARMY
now playing

IS Attacks Afghan Military Academy, Killing 11

(AP) – The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.   Following numerous discussions with Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer wear the big-toothed, smiling, red-faced caricature during games. The iconic logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some.

Manfred said the team conveyed to him that some fans have a “long-standing attachment” to the logo, but the Indians agreed that it’s “no longer appropriate for on-field use.”

The Indians will wear the Wahoo logo this season and continue to sell merchandise featuring it.   Under growing pressure, the team has been transitioning away from Chief Wahoo in recent years. The Indians introduced a block “C” insignia on their caps and have removed stadium signs with the Wahoo logo.

Related posts:

  1. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff
  2. Democrats Eager To Make Health Care A Key Campaign Topic
  3. Military Clamps Down On New Outbreak Of Cartel Violence In Reynosa
  4. UT-RGV Drafts New Tuition Increase Proposal
Related Posts
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

jsalinas 0
TOM BRADY

Brady Cuts Off Radio Interview Over Remark About Daughter; Listen To Audio

jsalinas 0
ANDREW MCABE FBI DEP DIR LEAVING POST

Sanders: Trump Not Involved In McCabe Departure

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video