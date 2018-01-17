Home TEXAS Indicted Texas Attorney General Has War Chest Worth $5.7M
Indicted Texas Attorney General Has War Chest Worth $5.7M
Indicted Texas Attorney General Has War Chest Worth $5.7M

Indicted Texas Attorney General Has War Chest Worth $5.7M

(AP) – Indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a campaign war chest of $5.7-plus million as he seeks re-election.  Paxton campaign’s announced Tuesday that the Republican raised nearly $775,000 through the end of 2017.

Paxton faces no opposition in the GOP primary March 6 and is heavily favored in November’s general election.  His Democratic opponent, Houston lawyer Justin Nelson, previously announced raising about $900,000 through the end of last year, including $500,000 in personal funds. A Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in Texas since 1994.

Paxton has been indicted on securities fraud charges, accused of swindling wealthy investors before taking office in 2015. He’s pleaded not guilty.  Paxton’s trial has been repeatedly delayed amid a separate legal fight over special prosecutors seeking $200,000-plus in pay for leading the case against him.

