Indonesia Nabs 2 Suspected Smugglers Of Leopard, Lion Cubs

Lion and leopard cubs sit in cages as they are displayed during a police press conference in Kampar, Riau, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Indonesian police said Sunday that they have arrested two men suspected being part of a ring that poaches and trades in endangered animals and seized from them lion and leopard cubs and dozens of turtle, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Rifka Majjid)

Indonesian police say they have arrested two men suspected being part of a ring that poaches and trades in endangered animals. A local detective says the two men were arrested Saturday in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province. Police seized four lion cubs, a leopard cub and 58 turtles. The animals are listed as endangered and were not originally from Indonesia. Police believe the two men were part of an international trafficking syndicate that bought the haul from a smuggler in Malaysia. They told police each cub is valued at $32,000 on the black market, while the turtles fetch $1,200 apiece. The two suspects, if found guilty, face up to five years in jail and $7,000 in fines for attempting to smuggle wildlife.