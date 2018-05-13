Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family

(AP) – Indonesia’s national police chief says the suicide bombers who attacked three churches in the country’s second-largest city were members of one family, including children and teens. At least 11 people died in the attacks in Surabaya on Sunday and more than 40 were injured.

The national police chief, Tito Karnavian, said the family had been in Syria, where the Islamic State group until recently controlled a large swath of territory. He said the family’s father exploded a car bomb, two sons aged 18 and 16 used a motorbike in their attack and the mother was with two children aged 12 and 9.