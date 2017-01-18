Home LOCAL Ineligible Starr County Constable Resigns
Ineligible Starr County Constable Resigns
LOCAL
0

Ineligible Starr County Constable Resigns

0
0
police badge generic
now viewing

Ineligible Starr County Constable Resigns

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

2-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mauled By Pet Dog

Stolen Infant Found
now playing

Woman Charged In Infant Kidnapping Denied Bail

Noor+Zahi+Salman
now playing

Widow Of Orlando Club Gunman Pleads Not Guilty

Barack Obama
now playing

UPDATE: Obama Defends Clemency For Manning

joe luna ex border patrol in murder trial of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz
now playing

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA
now playing

Bush Now In ICU; Wife Also Hospitalized

mexico-violence-mexico-shooting-massacre
now playing

Governor Says Northern Mexico School Shooter Has Died

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Florida Man Charged With Making Online Threat Against Trump

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Trump Described As 'troubled' Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning

stabbing-news
now playing

4th Suspect Sought In Man's Stabbing Death North Of Donna

A newly-elected Starr County constable who was found to be ineligible for the post, has resigned the office. The move by Precinct 1 Constable Daniel Muniz comes just weeks after he was sworn in. Also, Starr County Attorney Victor Canales was preparing to file a proceeding that would have forced Muniz to show under what authority he is claiming the constable’s post.

It was recently learned that Muniz lacks the peace officer’s license required to hold a law enforcement position. Muniz isn’t qualified for the license because of a DWI conviction three years ago. Starr County commissioners are expected to meet next week to formally accept Muniz’ resignation and appoint a replacement.

Related posts:

  1. Newly-Elected Starr County Constable Not Qualified To Serve
  2. Senator Says Don’t Repeal Without Replacement
  3. North Texas Police Officer Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead
  4. Former Prison Guards Facing Prison Time Themselves
Related Posts
joe luna ex border patrol in murder trial of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

jsalinas 0
stabbing-news

4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna

jsalinas 0
MURDER INVESTIGATION

Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video