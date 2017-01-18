Ineligible Starr County Constable Resigns

A newly-elected Starr County constable who was found to be ineligible for the post, has resigned the office. The move by Precinct 1 Constable Daniel Muniz comes just weeks after he was sworn in. Also, Starr County Attorney Victor Canales was preparing to file a proceeding that would have forced Muniz to show under what authority he is claiming the constable’s post.

It was recently learned that Muniz lacks the peace officer’s license required to hold a law enforcement position. Muniz isn’t qualified for the license because of a DWI conviction three years ago. Starr County commissioners are expected to meet next week to formally accept Muniz’ resignation and appoint a replacement.