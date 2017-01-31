Home NATIONAL Infant Died Of Starvation After Parents’ Overdose Deaths
Infant Died Of Starvation After Parents’ Overdose Deaths
NATIONAL
0

Infant Died Of Starvation After Parents’ Overdose Deaths

0
0
BABY SUMMER CHAMBER 5 mon old died starving parents died of overdose
now viewing

Infant Died Of Starvation After Parents’ Overdose Deaths

border wall in south texas in the rio grande valley
now playing

Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Iraqi Man Released From Texas Detention Following Challenge

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Hidalgo County D-A's Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION
now playing

Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution

texas-capital
now playing

Texas 'Muslim Day' Rally Draws Few Protesters

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

German, Swedish Leaders Decry Trump Travel Curbs

Geert Wilders
now playing

Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump's Bans

GAYS IN LONDON
now playing

UK Pardons Thousands Convicted Under Past Anti-Gay Laws

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall

POLICE BODY CAMERA
now playing

Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

(AP) – A coroner says a 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl starved to death in her bassinet after her parents died of drug overdoses.   The Cambria County coroner’s office said autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed that Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation in the home in Kernville, about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, a few days before Christmas.

Coroner Jeff Lees called the case “heart-wrenching” and ruled the infant’s death homicide due to parental neglect.  Lees says toxicology tests indicate that 27-year-old Jaron Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cordaro died of acute fentanyl overdoses. Lees says the woman had four times the lethal range of the drug and the man had 2 1/2 times the lethal range.  Lees says the parents died on or about Dec. 15 and the child probably on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20. The bodies were found Dec. 22.

Related posts:

  1. 2 Horses Die In Separate Incidents At Popular Texas Rodeo
  2. Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Mission Man’s Life
  3. Tuesday Night Deadline For ‘Obamacare’ Coverage
  4. Texas Truck Driver Accused In Fatal Okla. Wreck Kills Self
Related Posts
POLICE BODY CAMERA

Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

jsalinas 0
FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Breitbart Speaker At Berkeley Stirs Debate Over Free Speech

jsalinas 0
SALLY YATES

Feinstein Praises Yates, Won’t Back Sessions

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video