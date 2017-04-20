Home TEXAS ‘Infowars’ Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A ‘trick’
‘Infowars’ Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A ‘trick’
TEXAS
0

‘Infowars’ Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A ‘trick’

0
0
ALEX JONES IN COURT
now viewing

‘Infowars’ Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A ‘trick’

PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now playing

Paris Police Say Officer And Attacker Shot, Killed

The Karnes Residential Center -3
now playing

Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family

PRISON
now playing

Ex-Officer Gets 10 Years In Texas Enticement Case

RUSSIAN ROULETTE GUN PISTOL ONE BULLETT
now playing

Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
now playing

Iran's Ahmadinejad Disqualified From Presidential Election

MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS VIDEO PIC
now playing

US Defense Chief: Pentagon Won't Reveal Damage From Big Bomb

ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS AGENT GENERIC
now playing

Mexico Says Deportation of 'dreamer,' Mother Violated Rules

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Mission Homebuilder In Custody, Accused Of Stealing From Home Buyers

10 MOST WANTED SEX OFFENDERS IN TEXAS
now playing

Texas 10 Most Wanted List Sex Offender Captured In Florida

Judges of Russia’s Supreme Court attend a hearing in Moscow
now playing

Supreme Court Bans Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia

(AP) – Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has testified that he’s sincere in his “Infowars” commentary but acknowledges he also uses satire and comedy on his show.

His testimony Wednesday in his child custody case stands in contrast to comments by his lawyer who last week argued that Jones is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Jones discounted any suggestion that he’s “playing a trick on the public” with his on-air persona.  His ex-wife, Kelly Jones, is seeking sole or joint custody of their three children.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

Related posts:

  1. ZAK CANTU
  2. Survey: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up 2 Cents
  3. Man Charged In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Wife Of Former State Official
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
The Karnes Residential Center -3

Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family

jsalinas 0
PRISON

Ex-Officer Gets 10 Years In Texas Enticement Case

jsalinas 0
RUSSIAN ROULETTE GUN PISTOL ONE BULLETT

Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video